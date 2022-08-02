Plans for spending ARP funds draw concerns

Several Vigo County Council members Tuesday voiced concern over a plan to spend more than $3.2 million of the $20.76 million Vigo County has received from the American Rescue Plan.
County commissioners are seeking $1.2 million to construct a new front entrance to the Vigo County Annex for security, as well as improving accessibility. The new single entrance would include a metal detector and bag checking X-ray machine and have a permanent space for a security officer. All other county entrances would be closed.
Additionally commissioners seeking more than $2 million for 17 water and drainage road projects.
Some examples of the 17 drainage projects include replacing 72-inch drainage pipe along Trueblood Place; replace an 84-inch on Dearborne at Dallas; replace a 72-inch and an 84-inch drainage pipe on All Street; and replace a concrete box culvert structure with an aluminum box on Rosedale Road.
American Rescue Plan funds must be obligated by December 2024 and expended by December 2026, Eric Perry, director of government relations for RJL Solutions, told the council in an outline of the two plans.
The projects would come from the first $10 million that is designated to the county and can be spent in six categories, Perry said, which are less restrictive.
The categories are responding to public health emergency; assistance to families and households; assistance to small businesses, non-profits and impacted industries; effective government service delivery; lost public sector revenue; and public infrastructure.
Commissioner President Chris Switzer said the second $10 million requires a final plan submitted to the federal government. Switzer said commissioners expect to present that plan by January of 2023.
Some ideas from city and county officials for projects, which would include other funding and may use ARP funds "to bridge funding gaps" include a community center/athletic facility; a community water park/splash facility; a build out of a campground in Dresser; and various improvements to county parks, Perry said.
Councilman Todd Thacker said other less expensive ways can be done to security the Vigo County Government Center, simply locking doors. Larry Robbins, county engineer/highway director, said another issues involves federal compliance with the American with Disabilities Act. The government building was last updated 15 years ago and if doors are locked, it requires new height and weight for doors along with new handles along with better entrance accessibility.
Commissioner Mike Morris said the entrance plan originally was using CARES Act relief funds. However, an issue with the building settling meant stopping and reassessing the project. Morris said the county had about $1.2 million in CARES Act money left in 2021, but said the Council used half of those funds to give county employees raises this year.
Thacker said he wants to see a plan to spend the entire amount, not just segments such as the more than $3.2 million.
"I don't have any interest funding anything until I fund everything," Thacker said. "I want to see a plan for the $20 million not for $2 million," he said while the council discussed the proposed drainage work. "I want to see us make the biggest impact we can with this money. We have to see what we have to do with the total impact... and how it prioritizes with everything else."
Council President Aaron Loudermilk said he would like to first allocate money from the funding that requires a less strict plan.
"We don't have these opportunities all the time. I want to make sure from my perspective that we have a broad sense of where we are going and as you know, my goal for many years has been an athletic facility here, much like we see in other parts of the state and country," Loudermilk said.
"That first $10 million can be used for a wide range of things. I don't suggest this [drainage] is not important... but I think we need to be cognitive of how we use that first $10 million with an overall plan so that we still have a bite of the apple for something like an athletic facility," Loudermilk said.
Switzer said the bigger projects, like athletic facility, will be in the $30 million-plus range.
"I don't think it is the county's responsibility to fully fund these projects," Switzer said. "That becomes a collaborative effort between the CVB [Convention and Visitors Bureau], the city of Terre Haute, the county and other taxing entities that want to contribute to that plan. As we move forward, it is getting stakeholders together and get a plan in place to present to you."
"I think we will have a plan for the last $10 million by the first of the year," Switzer told the council.
Councilwoman Brenda Wilson said she thinks the Council needs "a lot more direct communication of what your thought processes are and we are in the dark. These projects are sprung on us and we are expected to approve them but we don't understand the full strategic plan. It puts us in a bad position.
"You have to have a budget so we can work effectively and we are just not there," Wilson said.
Switzer said funding requirements are constantly changing, with some just finalized in April.
"I think it is a disservice to the taxpayers if we provide a public plan and we don't follow through with it," Switzer said.
Wilson replied, "I am not necessarily asking for a public plan. We want a plan for our eyes to see. It is not something we have to have 100% confidence in... if things change, it is not cut in stone."
Thacker said he will not vote to support the two plans as submitted.
"I am not voting for anything unless you show me a strategic plan," he said. "I think it is just a bigger household budget. If we don't have a plan we are not spending the money. I think that is where we need to be involved...you got to bring us a plan. It is a great problem to have to spend $20 million. I can spend it."
Switzer said the two projects presented took about nine months, contacting federal and state agencies to ensure the funds can be expended for what is presented.
"I think as we move forward, we will get to a point that we will have a list and can do something transformational," Switzer said, adding the county would still have more than $17 million in ARP funds available.
The Council will vote on the funding at its Aug. 9 meeting.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.