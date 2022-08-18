Planning an electric future: Indiana faces challenges in supporting surging electric vehicle market

By the numbers

$3.7 billion: Total investment by electric companies nationwide to deploy charging infrastructure and accelerate electric transportation.

27 million: Estimated number of electric vehicles on U.S. roads in 2030.

140,000: Estimated number of EV “fast charging” ports (30 minutes or less to fully charge) that will be needed to support electric vehicles on U.S. highways in 2030.

$1.20: Amount per gallon that EV drivers spend the equivalent of to operate their vehicles, based on average residential electric rates.

Source: Edison Electric Institute