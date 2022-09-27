Plans for a dog park at Collett Park have been discontinued after the Collett Park Neighborhood Association voted against it.
The dog park was discussed by the Vigo County Park Board in May. Initially, the Neighborhood Association’s David Sulhoff advocated for a quarter-acre dog park that would replace some of the park’s horseshoe courts, leaving six remaining.
Mayor Duke Bennett was in favor of a dog park, but wasn’t a fan of removing any of the horseshoe courts. Bennett, Sulhoff and Park Board President Gordon Bryan agreed to walk the park area in question.
No further request for a dog park came to the Park Board after that, Park Superintendent Eddie Bird said. “I think the neighborhood association voted it down,” he said.
Neighborhood Association President Ann Welch confirmed that the neighborhood association did in fact vote the idea down some time around June.
Some argued that Collett is a historic park and shouldn’t be tampered with. Others felt that the Mayor’s resistance to turfing over a horseshoe pit made the suggested location no longer an option. Others feared that the dog park would kill the spring beauties, flowers that create a popular blanket of white for two brief but celebrated weeks in May.
Welch said the horseshoe pits were installed in 1968 and were extraordinarily popular at the time, recalling hearing the ubiquitous clanking of horseshoes. She said she doesn’t hear those sounds much anymore.
In May, Bird admitted that the proposed location was a point of contention.
“They’ve got their mind set on that spot — we’re supportive of it, but we don’t want to take something out of the park that’s already there,” he said.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
