On June 16, Launch Terre Haute will host Terre Haute’s first pitch competition focused on shining a light on Black entrepreneurs.
The pitch competition is open to all ages and any type of business.
Anyone interested in participating must sign up in advance and work with the West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center team to hone their business idea and polish their pitch.
Registration form and additional details are available at facebook.com/launchterrehaute. The deadline for registrations is June 1.
Additional rules apply as follows:
• Open to any age and type of business.
• Must reside in seven-county west-central region (Vigo, Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Owen and Vermillion counties).
• Must meet with an West Central ISBDC advisor at least once to review the business plan and offer guidance for the competition.
The winner of the Pitch Black contest will be featured at the Terre Haute Day celebration on June 18 at the Booker T. Washington Community Center in Terre Haute and will receive a prize package that includes resources and services to help launch their venture.
The event is presented by the West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center, Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and funded, in part, through a grant with the U.S. Small Business Administration.
