The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure for a pipe replacement project on Indiana 59 in Linton near Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife Area.
Beginning on or around Monday, Aug. 10, INDOT Maintenance crews will be replacing a culvert pipe on Indiana 59 requiring a full excavation of the roadway in this area.
During this project, the road will be closed to through traffic; however, local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.
Work is expected to last for about 15 days depending upon weather conditions. The official detour for this closure follows Indiana 67.
INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.
