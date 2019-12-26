Pimento Pepper still hot for Hoosier hoops

1959 Pimento High School graduate Don Reed, right, shakes hands with a friend between games at the First Financial Bank Wabash Valley Classic on Thursday in the Terre Haute North gymnasium.

Sporting a vintage letterman’s jacket emblazoned with a pinkish P, a 1959 graduate of Pimento High School enjoyed a day of basketball Thursday during the opening day of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic.

Don Reed proudly wears his Pimento Peppers jacket, standing out in a sea of more modern teams in the gymnasium at Terre Haute North Vigo High School.

“I played guard,” he said of the Pimento team where he earned a varsity letter. “I played in the last tournament they played.”

Pimento High School graduated its final class two years later, and in 1961 the small school merged with Prairie Creek, Blackhawk and Prairieton into Honey Creek High School.

Reed, who said his nickname in school was “PeeWee Reed,” recalls a “halfway decent” season during his senior year. He recalls the Peppers’ season ending, however, with a loss to the former Gerstmeyer High School and Coach Howard Sharp, who would go on years later to coach at North Vigo.

“We had a lot of good times,” Reed said of his Pimento days, noting that for his 60th class reunion, seven of the 10 graduates were still alive.

In true Hoosier form, he has an ongoing love with basketball, be it high school, college or NBA.

Grandson R.J. Drake, a North graduate, sat in the stands with Reed on Thursday.

R.J. said he was a basketball team manager from 2011 to 2014, and he did get to dress and play in a game during his senior year. Now, he just enjoys attending the Classic each year with his grandfather.

They see several people they know, talk basketball, and reminisce about past games and who is playing well today.

Reed and Drake watched the first game of the Classic with the Edgewood Mustangs — the 2017 tournament champions — strongly challenging last year’s champions, Terre Haute North Patriots. The Patriots won 45-38, which pleased Reed and Drake.

They settled in to watch teams from smaller schools matching up.

“I just like watching the little teams come from behind and upsetting the big teams,” Reed said.

Sixteen teams played on the first day of the tournament, which wraps up with championship games Monday.

Following the Patriots’ win in the first game, Coach Todd Woelfle said the Classic has grown into a special holiday tournament that many people look forward to attending.

“What makes it so special,” Woelfle said, “is the people who played in the original Wabash Valley Classic tournament and how they come back and watch the games, and their passion for high school basketball in Indiana.”

