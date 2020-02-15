A Pimento man was killed Saturday morning in southern Vigo county after his truck collided with a train, authorities said.
Bryce Vilchuck, 67, died of injuries sustained in the crash, according to a news release from Vigo Sheriff John Plasse.
Police responded to the crash 11:45 a.m. Saturday at the railroad crossing at Cottom Drive and Stout Street in Pimento.
CSX told police the lights at the crossing were working at the time of the crash and that no train personnel were injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.