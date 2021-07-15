A Pimento man faces criminal charges in connection with an auto theft and an incident at a bank.
Lucas Vilchuck, 31, was arrested Tuesday in Shelburn after Sullivan County deputies spotted Vilchuck driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier.
Sheriff Clark Cottom said Vigo County central dispatch received a 911 call from First Farmers Bank on U.S. 41 south of Terre Haute about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Bank employees reported an unruly white male inside the bank lobby, smashing glass. The male was angry because the bank had declined to cash a suspicious-looking check.
Off duty officers from adjoining agencies were covering calls for the City of Terre Haute and Vigo County during the time of the incident. Within minutes Detective Ron Elliott and Sheriff Clark Cottom arrived at the bank, where they learned the suspect fled on foot prior to their arrival.
As Sheriff Cottom and Deputy Colt Thompson were searching the area, a vehicle was reported stolen from a nearby shopping center, and all points bulletin was put out for the stolen vehicle.
Detective Elliott and Vigo County Deputy Kevin Murphy compared security camera footage from the bank and the shopping center, determining the same individual, Vilchuck, was responsible for both crimes. Vilchuck was known to frequent Sullivan County, and specifically the Shelburn area.
A short time later Sullivan County Lt. Bill Snead spotted the vehicle in Shelburn, occupied by Lucas Vilchuck and a female, who were both detained until officers from Vigo County arrived on scene.
After an hour long investigation, Vilchuck was arrested and transported to the Vigo County Jail, where he was charged with felony check fraud, felony auto theft, and misdemeanor criminal mischief.
The female was released, and the stolen vehicle was returned to the its owner.
Vilchuck, who was out on bond at the time of this incident, is currently being held on no bond.
