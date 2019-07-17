Pigeon beats sheriff in cross-county race

Alvey the 4-H pigeon narrowly beat Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom and Chief Deputy Jason Bobbitt in a race across the county late Wednesday afternoon.
The race had originally been scheduled for Tuesday evening, but was postponed until Wednesday because of wet weather, Cottom said in a news release.
Alvey got disoriented and flew toward the Sullivan County Courthouse at the race’s onset, giving Cottom and Bobbitt an early lead.
Cottom said Alvey made a couple laps around the city and bid the courthouse pigeons goodbye before heading for his pigeon coop in northeastern Sullivan County.
Alvey was able to recover from the downtown detour as the Sheriff got held up by a pair of traffic lights on U.S. 41.
Cottom said judges on each end of the race confirmed Alvey arrived just two minutes before he and the chief deputy crossed the finish.
Alvey’s owner, Paisley Wright, was happy but humble in her victory and even got a free milkshake for winning.
While enjoying her milkshake, Paisley challenged the sheriff and chief for a round two at next year’s fair.
Cottom said he and Bobbitt have already started planning a back-road shortcut to Alvey’s house.
