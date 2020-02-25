Sinking floors at its fire station have forced the Pierson Township Volunteer Fire Department to seek a $500,000 state administered grant to rebuilt part of its facility in Blackhawk.
“The station is only about 15 years old, but we have structural issues,” J.C.Gummere, fire chief for the Pierson Township fire department, told Vigo County Commissioners on Tuesday.
“Structural issues have caused damage to the floors and also to sink in the office area,” Gummere said.
The department has made about $14,000 in repairs, but Gummere said repairs have not fixed “things over time. The floors keep sinking. We have water coming inside of our training room and inside our office areas and we also have drainage issues.
“These issues are constant battles,” Gummere said, adding a grant is needed to build a new office area as well as house a back-up generator system and provide a community area for refuge in case of emergency.
Gummere said the current office area will have to eventually be removed, but “for now we are focusing on the grant to do the improvements. We can take down the rest.”
Kristy Jerrell of Jerrell Consulting & Grant Administration Services LLC, is working with the Pierson Township fire department/fire protection district to apply for the grant through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
Jerrell said only a county, city or town can apply for the grant, seeking approval of commissioners for the county to serve as the grant applicant, with funds going to the fire department/fire protection district.
“First thing is we have to qualify by national objective, which means we look at [U.S.] Census data first as [a service area] has to be at least 51 percent low to moderate income,” Jerrell said to qualify for the community development block grant.
However, the Census data for the “fire service area in Pierson Township is only at 39.6 percent low to moderate income. So because we don’t [qualify] by Census, then we are required to do an income survey,” Jerrell said, to show grant justification of the difference between survey results and Census data.
Additionally, the fire district must “clear everything environmentally and conduct an environmental review to apply for the project,” Jerrell told commissioners.
If approved, funding is awarded on July 16 and construction could start in October, Jerrell told commissioners.
Commissioners approved the county as the grant applicant and gave approval for the fire department to conduct an income survey as required for the grant and apply for the grant.
