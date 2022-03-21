Award-winning Drew Petersen will take the stage at Tilson Auditorium for the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra's Brahms and Rachmaninoff concert at 7:30 p.m. April 30.
Di Wu unfortunately will not be able to perform for this concert as originally announced. The THSO has confirmed Drew Petersen, a highly sought-after soloist who has performed throughout the U.S. and internationally, as guest artist.
Petersen was presented at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall at age 5 and by age 10 he was presented in a solo recital at Steinway Hall in Manhattan for the company’s 150th anniversary.
He graduated cum laude from Harvard at 19 and did his graduate music studies at the Juilliard School, where he recently completed his artist diploma as a recipient of the prestigious Kovner Fellowship.
More recently, he’s been praised for his commanding and poetic performances of repertoire ranging from Bach to Zaimont and is the recipient of the 2018 Avery Fisher Career Grant, 2017 American Pianists Award, and the Christel DeHaan Fellow of the American Pianists Association, as well as a residency at the University of Indianapolis.
To learn more about Petersen’s careet, visit drewpetersenpiano.com.
Petersen will perform Rachmaninoff’s "Second Piano Concerto," considered by many to be the world’s favorite piano concerto. The concert will open with Dan Powers’ colorful tribute to the THSO and conclude with Brahms’ astonishingly powerful first symphony.
“Drew is a masterful pianist. We are eager to present him to Terre Haute," said David Bowden, artistic director and conductor of the THSO.
This concert is sponsored by William & Nancy Shriner, William Hughes, David and Barbara Hagerman, Dick and Betsy Frank, Carl Bender and Barbara Brugnaux.
Patrons can purchase concert tickets by visiting www.thso.org or calling the Hulman Center at 812-237-3737. Ticket prices for adults are $17, $38, and $54. Low-cost student and youth tickets are also available. Prices do not include facility and venue fees.
The menu for the 5:30 p.m. April 30 Supper at the Symphony will be announced soon.
Visit thso.org for more information or to sign up for email newsletters from the THSO.
Masks are optional per Indiana State University’s current COVID-19 policy.
Patrons may park in the Indiana State Parking garage located at 750 Cherry Street for free between 4 and 11 p.m. on the day of the concert. This parking garage is located across the street from Tilson Auditorium.
