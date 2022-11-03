Phoenix House Executive Director DeAnna Griffin gave an emotional address Thursday afternoon at the recovery facility’s ribbon cutting and open house.
Phoenix House is actually two adjacent small homes on Eighth Avenue near Bridge Church that house five women each and offers a faith-based program.
Prior to becoming Phoenix House, the residences belonged to another recovery facility that was dissolved a few months ago.
Bridge Church gave the homes to Phoenix House, which opened in September and created a new board presided over by Karrum Nasser. Nasser introduced Griffin before she spoke.
In her speech, Griffin recalled her own struggles with addiction, recalling that Nasser was the first person to contact her after her initial arrest. She described how Prosecutor (and Phoenix House attorney) Terry Modesitt supported her and the recovery community.
She noted her mother was in attendance, and that they had faced both addiction and recovery together.
In an interview, Griffin said, “I’m a person in long-term recovery and wanted to become part of the solution. I had a lot of issues in the beginning of my addiction. There was a lack of services and I got thrown right back out to the streets without any help and found myself back in addiction.”
Griffin became an addict six years ago and became involved in recovery programs two years later, serving as a peer recovery coach in a local prison.
At Phoenix House, she said, “All of our rules are derived from Truman House rules, because it’s successful, the fellowship. It’s very inspiring. I wanted to bring it to the women here.”
Phoenix House has counsellors in each home 24 hours a day, and clients receive a daily breathalyzer test and are tested for drugs weekly.
Women can keep their infants in the house with them, and older children can visit but cannot live there. It offers a four-month program, but as with Truman House, clients are invited to stay as long as they need.
“It’s intimidating to say it’s a longer program, but they’re willing to do four months. and they say, ‘Wow, I’m accomplishing things, but maybe I need to stay a little longer before I get out there on my own.’”
Emily Miller, an addict since 13 who is now 23, is 83 days clean. She began her recovery in January.
“It’s been a really bumpy road,” Miller said. “I’m actually doing really well this time. It’s made me such a strong person. Being a woman in recovery is so difficult, and becoming friends with other women who also shared the same things makes you feel not alone. I’m happy to live now.”
Miller had been in other recovery houses in the past, but Phoenix House is the first one to stick with her, she said.
“There’s so much structure and love — it’s genuine love,” she said. “You trust all the women in the house. The atmosphere here is so warm and welcoming. You just feel so at home and they give you hope. You have all these feelings when you first get clean and you don’t know how to handle them, but the ladies here help you along the way.”
Addicts frequently refuse to believe they are loved. Miller confessed that accepting that she is loved “was really difficult.”
“DeAnna had brought me in off the streets twice,” Miller continued. “The first time I ran because I was terrified — she was showing me real, genuine love and it was scary to me because I had never experienced it my whole life. She just sat me down and said, ‘Emily, I love you.’ Being told that someone loves me just makes me feel so good. I can accept love now today.”
Miller concluded, “DeAnna has literally saved my life in so many aspects.”
“We have an amazing group of ladies, the sisterhood, I don’t even know how to describe how amazing it is,” Griffin said. “Their lives are changing and they’re getting their kids back in their lives and accomplishing their goals. It’s awesome to be a part of that. It helps me in my own personal recovery. It gives me my purpose.”
Among those attending the open house were Vigo County Councilman and candidate for sheriff Aaron Loudermilk, Terre Haute City Councilman Curtis DeBaun, county council candidate Mark Clinkenbeard and Vigo Superior Court Divison 1 candidates Noah Gambill and Charles Johnson.
