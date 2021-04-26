The death of a Senate bill affecting absentee voting was a relief, but not a surprise, to Indiana House Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute.
“I don't think it's needed,” Pfaff said of Senate Bill 353 on Friday, a day after the General Assembly wrapped up its session.
Pfaff worked vigorously in the statehouse to amend the controversial bill that addressed the process of applying for absentee ballots and limited the expansion of mail-in voting or altering the date of an election, which occurred in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Senate Bill 353 was one of a few legislative proposals targeting election laws and procedures.
It gained traction after clearing the Senate and passing a third reading in the House on April 14. However, it languished in conference committee, where Pfaff continued to raise challenges to the intent of the bill. When no agreement could be reached to meld the Senate and House versions of the bill, it died for lack of action.
Pfaff said she is not sure what happened to kill the bill, which had the support of Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute.
Ford said Thursday he also was unsure of the details that stopped the bill in the final days of legislative work.
“Balance needs to be reached on election security,” Ford said, predicting that future sessions will see more bills focused on election security. “We are always working on voter confidence. I think we will continue to work on it.”
Pfaff said she was concerned by the Senate version of the bill, which she said asked voters to remember if they used a part of their driver's license number or Social Security number when they registered to vote. For those who registered decades ago, remembering the numbers for a travel board to bring an absentee ballot would be an unnecessary challenge or hardship, she said.
Ford recalled one instance of voter fraud a few years ago in Sullivan County involving absentee ballots. And the questions about international “tinkering” with election campaigns and security are also cause for concern, he said.
Pfaff said most of the claims of widespread fraud during the 2020 election were not verified.
“Think of the 2020 election and how many lawsuits were filed and how the process was scrutinized,” she said. “I think the state of Indiana does a good job. There is not a lot of fraud.”
The bill also received criticism from the business sector, as Eli Lilly and Cummins raised claims of voter suppression, as did the American Civil Liberties Union in Indiana.
Pfaff said she believes future legislative sessions will see similar bills seeking to place restrictions on voter registration and election issues.
“We have so many rules in place that discourage people from voting rather than encouraging people to vote,” Pfaff said.
