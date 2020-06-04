Chris Pfaff of Terre Haute is the new chief executive officer of the Knox County Development Corp.
Pfaff, a graduate of Indiana University, recently retired as a colonel in the U.S. Army. During his military career, Pfaff served in South Korea, Oklahoma, Germany, Afghanistan and Kuwait. He had served as the director of Strategic Initiatives for the Indiana National Guard, headquartered in Indianapolis, working closely with state and regional economic development organizations to facilitate defense development in Indiana.
Most recently, he served as mission director at the Atterbury-Muscatatuck Center for Complex Operations.
Pfaff previously was director of the Center for Business Support and Economic Innovation for Indiana State University and as director of ISU’s Business Engagement Center.
Pfaff also served as Indiana’s director of business development for the Indiana Economic Development Corp.
“Knox County is a vibrant community with fully engaged business, education and government leaders, and I am extremely eager to begin this new mission,” Pfaff said in a release. “I look forward to building strong and trusted relationships throughout the region.”
In addition to a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University, Pfaff recently completed a master’s degree in public affairs from the O’Neill School at Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis.
His wife, Tonya Nation Pfaff, is state representative for the Indiana House District 43.
