Pfaff bill seeks to create opportunities for students with disabilities

A Wabash Valley lawmaker's bill addressing opportunities for students with disabilities unanimously passed the Indiana House of Representatives.
Authored by Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D- Terre Haute, House Bill 1341 gained bipartisan support and passed the House 97 to 0 on Tuesday.
The bill addresses students with individualized education programs who graduated with a certificate of completion or left school without graduating from high school.
It tasks the State Advisory Council to develop a plan to find these former students and discuss their trade skills, apprenticeships and other opportunities to complete requirements for a high school diploma.
“This is a straightforward bill,” Pfaff said in a news release Tuesday. “It is about creating opportunities for workforce development.
"Currently, around 80% of people with disabilities are unemployed, and that is disgraceful. We need to ensure that every Hoosier who wants to work, can work."
The bill now moves on to the Senate where Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, along with Sens. Dennis Kruse, Mark Stoops and J.D. Ford, will sponsor the legislation.
