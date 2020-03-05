State Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute, authored a bill that would expand opportunities for students with disabilities. As of today, House Bill 1341 passed unanimously in both the House and Senate with no amendments and is on its way to the Gov. Holcomb's desk.
“I am deeply appreciative of my fellow lawmakers for allowing this bill to move smoothly through both chambers,” Pfaff said in a press release. “This is a critical first step to empower students with disabilities in the pursuit of their goals by making a diploma and training options more accessible.
“Currently, around 80 percent of people with disabilities are unemployed, and we need to ensure that every Hoosier who wants to work, can work. It is about creating opportunities for workforce development.”
The bill addresses students with “individualized education programs,” who graduated with a certificate of completion or left school without graduating from high school. It tasks the State Advisory Council to develop a plan to find these former students and discuss their trade skills, apprenticeships and other opportunities to complete requirements for a high school diploma.
“This legislation paves the way for students who have worked hard to get through school to join the workforce with a diploma, not just a certificate,” Pfaff added. “It ensures a brighter future for Indiana's workforce and all Hoosiers.”
The bill now awaits a signature from Gov. Holcomb.
