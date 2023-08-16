State Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute, is asking the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to extend a public comment period for a carbon sequestration project affecting Vigo and Vermillion counties by another 30 days.
The request is in response to citizen concerns and communications to her office, she said in a news release.
EPA is taking public comment on permits requested by Wabash Valley Resources LLC to install underground injection wells to hold carbon dioxide. The project is part of a carbon sequestration pilot program authorized by the General Assembly this past legislative session.
Initially, the public comment period was to end Aug. 11, the day after an EPA public hearing. Then the federal agency extended the deadline to 5 p.m. Aug. 21.
“All parties, the legislature, IDEM, EPA and Wabash Valley Resources, have failed the residents of this area by not adequately explaining the risks and rewards of the carbon sequestration project,” Pfaff wrote to EPA Administrator Michael Regan.
“For five years, this legislation was considered and reconsidered by the Indiana General Assembly, of which I am an elected representative," she wrote.
The legislation finally passed "due to bipartisan consensus that it was fair to farmers, would provide Hoosier agriculture with a domestic source of fertilizer, create hundreds of union trades construction jobs, and continuing good paying jobs for the residents of west central Indiana," she wrote.
"However, the risks and rewards of carbon sequestration were never adequately explained to the hundreds of residents whose lives and property might be affected. Consequently, rumors filled the vacuum once a hearing was announced," Pfaff said.
So far, the process "has been a model of how not to engage the public in a transparent and meaningful manner. The announcement of the hearing itself was inadequate and only because of the involvement of a few residents who were notified was the initial hearing well attended," Pfaff stated.
Wabash Valley Resources has indicated that they are willing to answer any questions, she said.
She is asking that experts from IDEM, the EPA and Wabash Valley Resources be present at public sessions to explain the project and take public comment.
Wabash Valley Resources scheduled its own town hall sessions for Wednesday (Aug. 16) and Tuesday, Aug. 22 on the topic.
But given the end of the EPA public comment period Aug. 21, the second session "lacks full impact for residents," Pfaff said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.