A Terre Haute flower shop is joining florists across the country in an effort to share kindness on Wednesday.
Maggie & Moe's Poplar Flowers will participate in 'Petal it Forward,' a random-acts-of-kindness program in partnership with the Society of American Florists where free flowers are handed out to spread joy, the company announced in a release.
Free flowers will be given out at Maggie & Moe's three locations — the flower shop located at 361 S. 18th Street; Coffee at the Sycamore Farmhouse at 5001 E. Poplar; and Coffee at Regional Hospital at 3901 S. Seventh Street. While supplies last, each person will receive one bouquet for themselves, and one to petal forward.
Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., members of Maggie & Moe's will also be in the community with buckets of roses to hand out.
The day was created after data was released by SAF indicating flowers have a positive emotional effect on people, the release said.
“We see the positive impact day in and day out when we make our flower deliveries,” said Molly Barrett of Maggie & Moe’s. “People love to get flowers ‘just because’ and we all need a little pick-me-up now and again. We want to create random smiles today, and give people a chance to do the same for someone else.”
