The Terre Haute Casino Resort is currently seeking employees interested in working its gaming tables. There will be 36 different tables — half of them will offer blackjack, six will be poker, four for roulette and the rest will be divided among craps, baccarat and poker derivatives.
Those working the tables will have to start taking training in October in anticipation of the casino’s opening in late March of 2024. Training will start with blackjack and go onto other major games.
“Everyone will deal blackjack and card games, and then if they want the opportunities and we feel they’re very strong in their abilities, we will encourage them to go on to other games,” Andrew Lanier, the casino’s senior director of table games, said on Tuesday. “Not everyone will learn everything.”
Math skills are an important asset, but the casino emphasizes that it’s searching for dealers and other gaming-table operators that can bring energy and humor to the playing experience.
“We’re looking for people who are here to have fun and bring in an entertainment factor,” Lanier said. “We are an entertainment/hospitality business — we can teach you the math and the skills, but you’ve got to bring that entertainment and that fun factor everyday. Personality is everything.”
“You may start at one of our schools and realize that maybe you just can’t get the math,” said Terre Haute Casino Resort Vice President Michael Rich. “But there’s other jobs if you’re realizing you want to be part of the fun and excitement.”
More than 600 people will be employed at the casino, including approximately 150 people hired to work the gaming tables.
Monique Young, the casino’s table games analyst, said, “My favorite game to deal was roulette and I like to play ultimate Texas hold-’em.”
It might seem easy to run a roulette table, but Lanier noted, “That ball’s not always easy to get around the wheel.”
As for Lanier, “When I was a dealer, my favorite game to deal was probably baccarat. My favorite to play is craps and blackjack.”
Baccarat can be tricky and easy simultaneously, he noted.
“What makes baccarat difficult is that it’s a higher-in game so you deal with a lot more money, but it’s actually the easiest game in the casino,” Lanier said. “Baccarat you can learn in about two weeks realistically — there’s about four or five rules to the entire game. It’s like a coin flip, so you have a 50-50 chance there.”
Rich said, “I’ve never dealt, but when I do play I like to play craps almost exclusively.”
As of Tuesday morning, over 300 people had applied for dealer school.
“That is an overwhelming response,” Lanier said, adding that based on those following the casino’s Facebook page, “The community seems very excited about the project.”
Included in the training will be what the industry calls “game protection,” such as how to spot card-counters.
“Instructors will introduce all the latest cheating scandals,” Lanier said. “If something feels wrong, then it’s probably wrong. They’ll [learn to] alert their supervisor and we’ll initiate a review.”
Those selected will receive $16 an hour while training and $22 an hour once the casino opens and they’re at the tables, along with a sign-on bonus of up to $500.
Those interested in attending games dealer training should email HR@THCasinoResort.com or visit TerreHauteCasino.com/Careers.
