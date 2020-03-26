Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank will be distributing pre-packaged food and hygiene products to students and their families from 1 to 3 p.m. today in response to school closures due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The distribution will occurred in the back parking lot of Terre Haute North Vigo High School at 3550 Maple Ave.
Many students depend on school hygiene closets for essential items when school is in session, making this distribution critical to these students. On Wednesday, 270 hygiene bags were assembled for the Thursday distribution. Hygiene bags contain items such as shampoo, bar soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste. Bags for junior high and high school students will contain additional items like deodorant and feminine hygiene products.
Pre-packaged bags of food will also be distributed. These contain items such as canned fruit, vegetables, meat and soups or stew in addition to dry goods like pasta.
The community is asked to support this effort by providing personal hygiene products for future distributions. An Amazon Wishlist has been created with the most-needed items. To help, go to the following link and sign in, then choose the items to purchase. Enter payment information and the items will be delivered directly to Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank.
Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank collaborates with 90 nonprofit member agencies in Clay, Greene, Knox, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties in Indiana to distribute 3.75 million pounds of food each year to more than 32,000 individuals in west central Indiana. That's the equivalent of 3.1 million meals.
For more information, call (812)232-1447 or visit www.ccthin.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.