Indiana State Police are investigating a homicide in the city of Brazil and are seeking a person of interest.
Sgt. Matt Ames of ISP Putnamville said police want to speak with Jon Luke Benjamin McGuff, 25, of Reelsville.
The public is asked to call 911 immediately if anyone sees him.
Ames said Brazil Police Chief Clint McQueen asked Indiana State Police to conduct the homicide investigation. It remained underway Thursday night at 310 N. Leavitt St.
