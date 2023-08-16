A person injured in a West Terre Haute house fire on Monday has died, said Darrick Scott, fire chief with the Sugar Creek Fire Department.
The cause of the fire at 1026 Angle Road is still under investigation, he said Wednesday.
About 8 a.m. Monday, the fire department responded to the fire and was told a resident was still inside.
Crews quickly did a search and found one victim and quickly pulled them out and began lifesaving measures, according to the department Facebook page.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and then airlifted to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis.
Crews quickly extinguished the fire and no other injuries were reported. The victim’s dog did not survive.
The fire remains under investigation, “but looks to be accidental in nature,” according to the fire department. “There were no working smoke alarms in the residence.”
The Facebook post also states, “Please be aware of the dangers of not having a working smoke alarm.”
Assisting agencies included Honey Creek Fire Department, New Goshen Fire Department, Trans Care Ambulance, West Terre Haute Police Department and Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.
