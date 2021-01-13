A Perrysville man faces two felony counts of sexual battery following his arrest in Vermillion County.
Police said Edward Gaylord was booked into the Vermillion County Jail following an investigation that began Saturday with a notification from Urbana, Illinois, police about a female at Carle Hospital who reported a sexual assault.
Vermillion County Deputy Keith Warner investigated and determined the female said she was assaulted Jan. 1 and Jan. 2 in Gaylord's camper in Perrysville. Warner reported the female “is a pre-adolescent due to her mental disability.”
Gaylord was arrested about 7 p.m. Tuesday. Bond is set at $10,000 cash.
