The Indiana State University Performing Arts Series announced its 2022-23 season, which begins in September.
The season kicks off with Cirque Kalabanté on Sept. 27. “Afrique en Cirque” features acrobats and musicians from Cirque Kalabanté, performing authentic choreography to the rhythms of djembes and other native instruments of Guinea.
A tribute band, Stayin’ Alive, will perform on Nov. 8. The group plays the songs and sights of a full Bee Gees playlist, such as “Night Fever,” and “Jive Talkin’.” In addition, they perform softer poetic ballads such as “I Started a Joke,” and “Massachusetts,” among other hits.
A Christmas Carol brings a classic Charles Dickens’ story to the stage Dec. 6.
The season resumes in 2023 with Wild World of Animals on Jan. 23. Starring Grant Kemmerer & friends, the Wild World of Animals is an exploration into the world of wildlife, featuring live animals.
On Feb. 8, Ain’t Misbehavin’ will take the stage. The musical is a tribute to the Black musicians of the 1920s and 1930s who were part of the Harlem Renaissance. Its title comes from the 1929 Waller song “Ain’t Misbehavin’.”
Closing the 2022-2023 season is Chipper on March 23, where comedy and magic collide.
Each Performing Arts Series show begins at 7:30 p.m. A pre-event will be held before every performance at 6:30 p.m. in the Heritage Ballroom unless otherwise stated.
Season tickets are now on sale, starting at $56. Individual tickets will go on sale in August. For more information, visit the Hulman Center Ticket Office, call 1-877-ISU-TIXS, or visit www.hulmancenter.org. For regular updates on shows, go to their Facebook at ISU Hulman Center Facilities.
