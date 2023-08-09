Indiana State University Art Galleries have announced "Perception Omnifold," an exhibition by Jiabao Li.
The exhibition runs Aug. 21 through Sept. 22, in the Yang Family University Art Gallery at the Landini Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 300 North Seventh Street, Terre Haute.
There will be reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug 31. An artist talk at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 31 will be in the Margaret L. Boyce Recital Hall, across from the Yang Gallery.
All ISU exhibitions and talks are free and open to the public.
The exhibition "challenges the boundaries of what art is by using multi-media forms such as AR, AI, VR, and a 21-foot floatie sculpture in the shape of an octopus," according a news release from the galleries. Learn more about how Li uses technology, biology, and design to create works that address climate change and interspecies co-creation."
For more information, visit www.indstate.edu/cas/universityartgalleries/yang-gallery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.