'Peoples convoy' cheered in Vigo

With American flags waving in both of her hands, Pam Blubaugh of Rosedale stood Tuesday afternoon among a group of people facing westbound on the Fruitridge Avenue overpass for Interstate 70.
The crowd grew as supporters of the “People’s Convoy” lined the entire length of the bridge to watch for the approaching big rig convoy.
“As soon as I put held my flags up, the truckers started honking, and it was beautiful. It was beautiful. And I knew I was meant to be here,” Blubaugh said, adding she had been on the bridge since about 11 a.m.
The overpass demonstration backed up, but did not stop, traffic on Fruitridge, with participants or onlookers signaling to vehicles when they should access the one available lane. There was no uniformed police presence evident through much of the event, although city officers reportedly arrived later.
Prior to the actual convoy's arrival, many of the eastbound and westbound semis and passenger vehicles honked and waved to the overpass crowd.
Blubaugh's enthusiasm was echoed by many of those on the overpass who waved a variety of flags and banners.
A convoy of truckers is heading across the country to Washington D.C to protest vaccine and mask mandates. Multiple segments of the convoy are arriving in the nation’s capital this week. Many overpasses along the route have been gathering places for supporters who cheer and wave to the convoy.
On Tuesday, the eastbound-and-down convoy was several miles long as it passed through Vigo County. It was expected to reach Indianapolis on Tuesday evening after leaving St. Louis hours earlier.
Blubaugh said she was watching television Tuesday morning when she saw the leader of the convoy giving an interview prior to leaving Missouri.
“I said, ‘I’m going!' I put my cup of coffee down and got in the car, got my flags and a couple of bottles of water, and here I am,” she said. She is familiar with the Fruitridge Avenue overpass.
“This is so amazing. It’s beautiful. Look what happened,” Blubaugh said of the dozens of people on the bridge and the cars parked along the county road and the approaches to the overpass.
Big rigs
Bridge traffic was reduced to one lane as a semi owned by Vigo County Commissioner Mike Morris of Morris Trucking was parked in the southbound lane of the bridge.
A large wrecker from Edington’s Wrecker Service was parked behind the semi. Motorists crossing the bridge waited their turn as onlookers signaled when the way was clear.
Morris, who first crossed the bridge northbound, then returned to stop in the southbound lane of Fruitridge, called the demonstration a “celebration of freedom.”
“It just means that people want freedom, that’s all, just freedom,” Morris said.
He said he had not been following news of the convoy until his daughter called him to say it was approaching Vigo County.
The trailer of Morris’ truck was covered in a huge Trump/Pence presidential campaign banner.
“I just wanted to show support for the people who want freedom for everybody,” Morris said, adding he did not plan to stay on the bridge for long.
Many of those keeping track of the convoy’s progress through a YouTube livestream by a trucker named Sasnak, who regularly broadcasts his travels around the country.
Keith Kimmerle of Terre Haute said he has been following the convoy’s progress across the country, and he was encouraged by Tuesday's crowd.
After he was on the overpass for a while, he gathered a group of people who left to go to the Illinois state line to meet the convoy as it entered Indiana.
Josh Hubbard of Edington’s Wrecker Service said he parked the tow truck with the flag waving high to show American pride.
“The country needs a little bit of that right now, Hubbard said.
Sitting along the side of the road, James Green of Rockville said he didn’t have the energy to hike up to the overpass, but he wanted to see the convoy.
“They are standing for regaining a lot of the freedoms I think we’ve lost in the last few years,” Green said. “I favor getting rid of the mandates.”
Traffic backed up
Traffic on the nearby Vigo County roads backed up as motorists unaware of the event still attempted to cross the overpass. Traffic flowed slowly as pedestrians mingled on the road and crossed the bridge.
Contacted during the event, Sheriff John Plasse told the Tribune-Star he was unaware of the traffic disruption.
“It's unfortunate those showing support would create a hazard and disrupt traffic while doing so,” Plasse said.
Sgt. Matt Ames of the Indiana State Police said no complaints were received from any citizens about the overpass being blocked.
“ISP supports every citizen that wants to express their First Amendment right as long as it’s done peacefully,” Ames said in a text message to the Tribune-Star. “We will continue to do this in the future just as we have done in the past.”
Similar demonstrations were reported throughout Indiana along Interstate 70.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
