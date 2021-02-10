“That was it?” Sylvester Edwards said to Vigo County Health Department nurse Andrea Craft after she had administered his first dose of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine Wednesday.

He had expected worse. “I was ready to jump up to the ceiling or something,” Edwards said. Instead, he described the vaccination as a pinprick he barely felt.

Edwards, who went for his shot at the Vigo County Annex, said he was representing both the Greater Terre Haute Branch of the NAACP and the local Minority Health Coalition. He is the local NAACP president.

“Our collaborative goal is to encourage more minorities to receive the vaccine,” said Joni Wise, health department administrator.

Some may be reluctant to get the vaccination and even mistrustful, Edwards said. “This is a war [against COVID-19], and we can’t afford to lose this war,” he told reporters after receiving his shot.

He’s aware of several Black individuals from the community who have died due to COVID. Had they been able to get a vaccination, he believes some of those who died “would still be here,” he said.

Those “who have some trepidations and think they shouldn’t [get the vaccination], they should. They have to take care of their family,” he said. “You cannot do that if you’re not here. … It’s not being brave. It’s just being wise.”

Edwards hopes he’s setting an example that others will follow. “People, come out. You’ve got to do this,” he said. “That’s the only way we can beat this thing” and return to some normalcy.

According to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll, about 35% of Black Americans nationally said they don’t plan to get the vaccine, citing fears about safety and concerns that the vaccines are so new.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

In addition, many in the Black community have a historic mistrust of government and the medical community. “In the past, racist, and sometimes dangerous, health policies and clinical experiments have targeted particularly vulnerable Black and brown communities,” according to Healthline.com.

The vaccine is currently available to those age 65 and older, healthcare workers and first responders. To schedule, go to ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.