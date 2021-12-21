Pedestrian injured when struck by train Monday

A pedestrian struck by a train Monday evening was treated for minor injuries and released from a local hospital.
City police said Guy Bosserman, 67, of Terre Haute, was struck on the arm by a train at the Poplar Street crossing at 10 ½ Street about 8:30 p.m.
Investigators said Bosserman was about a foot away from the railroad tracks making an obscene gesture to the train when he was struck and knocked down.
After being treated for his injuries, Bosserman was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 9:51 p.m. on charges of criminal mischief and obstruction of traffic. A hearing will be scheduled in Vigo Superior Court 6, according to online jail records.
The crossing was closed during the investigation.
