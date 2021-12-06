A rural Brazil man died about 6:10 p.m. Saturday when struck by a car on U.S. 40 at the Clay-Vigo county line near Miami Gardens Road.
Charles Brown, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clay County coroner.
Chief Deputy Josh Clarke of the Clay County Sheriff’s Department said Brown had walked from his home to a nearby gas station to purchase some items, and was walking home when he attempted to cross the road in front of a westbound vehicle.
Clarke said Brown walked into the path of a 2016 Dodge Dart driven by Gavin Wysong, 19, of Brownsburg. Wysong was returning to Indiana State University, and he told police he did not see Brown, who was dressed in dark clothing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.