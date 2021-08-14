Raises for the Vigo County Clerk's Office were put on hold this week, with the county commissioners saying they'd return to speak to County Council members next month about possibly hiring a company to do an analysis of pay for all county employees.
The clerk's office was requesting the council increase deputy clerks’ base pay, currently at $17.39 per hour for 23 positions, to $20.65 an hour; assistant supervisors now $18.73 per hour increased to $21.34; and supervisors now at $20.65 per hour, increased to $22.02 per hour. Another employee would remain “grandfathered” in at $23.46 per hour.
Under the proposal, the county would pay $7,231 per person additionally for salary and benefits for the 23 base employees, costing the county about $166,313 in additional annual costs.
By a 4-3 vote, the issue was tabled Tuesday evening.
Council members Todd Thacker, Travis Norris, Marie Theisz and Vicki Weger voted to table, while council members Aaron Loudermilk, David Thompson and Brenda Wilson voted against tabling the clerk's office request.
A big part of the discussion was how the county determines employee pay and how well, or not well, the Board of Commissioners and the County Council are communicating.
Prior to discussion on the clerk's office request, Councilwoman Brenda Wilson said the council "needs to evaluate the (county employee) positions and salaries and I feel it is high time that we do that again."
Wilson said the council received some correspondence from Waggoner Irwin Scheele & Associates, a Muncie-based management consulting firm that performed a job classification study in 2015.
Wilson said for Waggoner Irwin Scheele can provide updated midpoint salaries and salary ranges for job categories based on updating its 2015 job classification to conduct an external market salary analysis at a cost between $13,860 and $15,240, plus travel expenses. The work would take an estimated four months.
Additionally, the company can also do a complete new job classification and compensation study estimated to cost $80,820 to $82,540 plus travel expenses, requiring seven to nine months to complete.
The work would include an internal and external compensation analysis, a Fair Labor Standards Act analysis as well as meetings with elected officials and department leaders, either via conference call, Zoom or in-person to collect job information, distribute existing job descriptions for review and prepare undated job descriptions.
"We as a council, individually, I know personally, I am not able to say this person needs to earn this much, or this person this much. That is why we initially contracted with an independent company that specifically does this kind of work, and I would like to see us pursue this countywide and have it all re-evaluated," Wilson said.
"The fact that we have used this company in the past and they are familiar with the county says one thing, but in the best interest of all involved, they are also withdrawn from the county and don't have personalities that they factor in," Wilson said.
Councilwoman Marie Theisz said in June the council was told county commissioners were to look into this issue.
"I agree we need to look at some updates, as jobs and technology and skills change," Theisz said. "I just want to make sure we are all on the same page working together to do what is best for our employees."
Council President Aaron Loudermilk said "there has has been a lot of angst with WIS (Waggoner Irwin Sheele) over the years and there is no two ways around it — there have been issues."
"As we see how employees feel they are classified ... and concerned about how they are compensated, and I think all of those are fair concerns," he said.
"... For at least two years I have heard discussion as I sat on this council, that there was going to be changes made in some form or fashion to the compensation plan and classification of employees and that simply has not been done," Loudermilk said.
"From my perspective, a lot of those discussions have come from the commissioners' office, and we felt like they were going to drive the bus on this and I don't feel like they necessarily have at times," Loudermilk said.
Commissioner Brendan Kearns, who attended the council meeting, said, "We have been working on this. We interviewed two companies, WIS being one of them. And also Baker Tilley ... We have selected Baker Tilly as the best company to provide a study and that is on schedule for our September meeting," Kearns said.
"We tried to get it on the August meeting (agenda), but the timing was not favorable for us," Kearns said. "But to say that we have not been working on this, and I am sorry that some of you feel that way, but it is something we have been aggressively working on the last two years."
He referred to more than 20 clerks present at the council meeting, seeking a pay raise, that would not be happy with the current salary system.
Kearns said commissioners intend to present their findings to the County Council in September, saying the commissioners believe Baker Tilly is the best option "to move the county forward. We need to get the pay adjusted accordingly and we have chosen the proper firm to do that to make sure all Vigo County employees are paid for their talent and services that are provided. We will present that to you in the first meeting in September."
Loudermilk countered, "That is all well and good, but it would be nice if commissioners would communicate that with the council."
Kearns said that was the purpose of the commissioners getting on the council's September agenda.
