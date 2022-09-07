Paxton man recovered from Sullivan Lake identified

A Paxton man whose body was recovered from Sullivan Lake on Monday night has been identified as 45-year-old Nkosi Ziba, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Emergency personnel were dispatched to the beach area of the lake at Sullivan County Park about 3:55 p.m. in response to reports that a swimmer had gone underwater and not resurfaced.
Sonar and divers were employed during the search. Divers discovered the body in 8 feet of water at 8:11 p.m., according to a news release from Indiana Conservation Officers.
Cause of death is pending autopsy results.
