A stretch of U.S. 40 through East Glenn and Seelyville will soon have a smoother driving surface.
The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a patch and resurfacing project will begin on U.S. 40 or after Monday, weather permitting. This project will patch and resurface the roadway from just west of Wabash Avenue at Indiana 46 to the west junction with Indiana 340 at Miami Gardens Road.
The contractor will be closing one lane in the work zone, which is scheduled for mid-July completion.
Milestone Contractors South was awarded the $3.7 million contract.
INDOT encourages drivers to slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through this and all work zones.
