The Boot City Opry will present Mary Pfeifer in a tribute to Patsy Cline. She will perform at 7 p.m. June 10.
During the show, Pfeifer will perform Cline’s greatest hits and recordings from the ‘50s and ‘60s, including “Crazy,” “Walkin’ After Midnight,” “Sweet Dreams,” “I Fall to Pieces” and others. Throughout the evening, Pfeifer will tell audience stories from Cline’s career.
Reserved tickets are $22, with general admission tickets $17. For tickets or more information, call 812-299-8521.
