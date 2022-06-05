Patriot Pride: More than 350 graduate from Terre Haute North

With the requisite amounts of pomp and circumstance, the 2022 class of Terre Haute North Vigo High School enjoyed its commencement ceremony Sunday afternoon at Hulman Center.
More than 350 Patriot graduates filed in and shook hands with their teachers as they embarked upon the processional around the arena’s floor. One teacher gave many of the students warm hugs. Grads smiled, waved and flashed ebullient thumbs-ups to family and friends in the stands. The center’s lower bowl was packed to near capacity.
“We will be hearing about these students and their accomplishments in the future,” predicted North Principal Steve Joseph. “With the drive they have displayed, I’m sure great things are in their future.” He added, “This senior class led the way with awesome participation.”
The class of 2022 prevailed over many challenges, not least of which was nearly two years of remote learning induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There were some growing pains dealing with online learning, but they kept driving forward,” Joseph said. “Communication was the biggest issue between students and teachers.”
“We’ve all been through COVID together, so I think we bonded a lot over the past four years,” added Kate Pfaff, president of the student council. “It is a family, and it’s just nice.”
Prior to the ceremony, Pfaff was eagerly anticipating the emotions that were to come.
“I’m very excited to be here and it’s just great to be in the same room with all of my other graduates and celebrate all of our accomplishments just one last time and have one last day together,” she said.
As student council president, one of Pfaff’s tasks was to present the morning announcements over the intercom system. She would preface her announcements with a joke of the day; during her opening remarks at the commencement ceremony, she delivered one last joke of the day.
“How many valedictorians does it take to screw in a light bulb?” she asked her fellow students. Her answer: “Apparently 11.”
More seriously, she added, “Wherever we all end up, I know the spirit we have today will never leave us.”
Pfaff was one of the valedictorians, as were Emma Hall, Miller Bough, Eleanor Gallagher, Ellen Goodwin, Julia Goulding, Sofia Granieri, Griffin Klingerman, Bryce Maxwell, James Pendergast and Jayden Wakes. Maureen Barrett and Susanne Elia were salutatorians. Each academic all-star delivered a speech during the ceremony.
To achieve the level of valedictorian, Pfaff admitted, “There’s definitely been some struggles over the past four years, but it was worth it and I’m very proud today.” Pfaff will attend Indiana University in the fall.
Griffin Klingerman agreed that achieving such success wasn’t easy. “It was a lot of work, especially as an athlete,” said Klingerman, who played football, ran track and swam. “A lot of times, I’d get home from practice and immediately have to do a couple of homework assignments. It was tough, but with hard work and a good work ethic, I managed to get through it, and I’m happy I did.”
The athlete/scholar is looking forward to his future. “This is the last step I’m taking away from my high school career towards my collegiate career, so I’m very excited,” said Klingerman, who will study biology on a pre-med track at Miami University of Ohio. “Of course, I’ll miss all the friends I’ve made, but it’s the beginning of a new path and I’m excited for that.”
Pfaff and Klingerman agree that the people are the thing they’ll miss the most about Terre Haute North.
“Talking to so many different people throughout the day and getting to see a bunch of friendly faces,” Pfaff said. “Everyone is so welcoming like a little family.”
“We’ve got a great group of teachers and friends,” Klingerman added. “We’re all going to go our separate ways — I’m not sure I’ll know anybody at Miami, but I’m glad I got to spend time with them.”
Senior class officers included Suzanne Elia, president; Georgia Carlson, vice president; Griffin Klingerman, secretary; and Ellen Goodwin, treasurer.
In her speech to fellow graduates, Goodwin shared that she had asked teachers if they could describe the class of 2022 in just one word, what would that word be. Among the answers: “Driven,” “dedicated,” “creative,” “talented and, finally, “loved.”
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
