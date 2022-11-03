Alumni Wayne Patrick and Chris Inman have joined the board of trustees at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. They began their terms during the board’s recent fall meeting.
Patrick is chief revenue officer of AIS, an Indianapolis-based information technology consulting, strategy and security company.
Inman is associate director for systems and software engineering with Raytheon Technologies in Salt Lake City, Utah.
In a news release, Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons said, “Wayne and Chris bring valuable perspectives to our board of trustees through their broad experiences in business and life. But most importantly, they have a passion for Rose-Hulman and our mission."
Patrick earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Rose-Hulman in 1970. Patrick also holds an MBA from Butler University.
Inman earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 2000 and a master’s degree in biomedical engineering in 2002 from Rose-Hulman. He also has an MBA from Indiana University.
“My Rose-Hulman education brought value and influence on my life and career. This (Board of Trustees) appointment is providing me the opportunity to give back to a place that I hold in such high regard because of the quality of its alumni, administrators, faculty, and staff members,” said Patrick.
Said Inman, “I’m honored to be serving as a trustee of a place that means so much to me," said Inman “Rose-Hulman is a special place, a true community, that provides unrivaled learning experiences to students for personal and professional growth both inside and outside of the classroom."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.