Alumni Wayne Patrick and Chris Inman have joined the board of trustees at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. They began their terms during the board’s recent fall meeting.

Patrick is chief revenue officer of AIS, an Indianapolis-based information technology consulting, strategy and security company.

Inman is associate director for systems and software engineering with Raytheon Technologies in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In a news release, Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons said, “Wayne and Chris bring valuable perspectives to our board of trustees through their broad experiences in business and life. But most importantly, they have a passion for Rose-Hulman and our mission."

Patrick earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Rose-Hulman in 1970. Patrick also holds an MBA from Butler University.

Inman earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 2000 and a master’s degree in biomedical engineering in 2002 from Rose-Hulman. He also has an MBA from Indiana University.

“My Rose-Hulman education brought value and influence on my life and career. This (Board of Trustees) appointment is providing me the opportunity to give back to a place that I hold in such high regard because of the quality of its alumni, administrators, faculty, and staff members,” said Patrick.

Said Inman, “I’m honored to be serving as a trustee of a place that means so much to me," said Inman  “Rose-Hulman is a special place, a true community, that provides unrivaled learning experiences to students for personal and professional growth both inside and outside of the classroom."

