Patience advised: Recovery may be slower to evolve than hoped

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and its fallout in the economy and stock market, financial experts are urging people to be patient with their investments.
Joseph Fitter, director of the Strategic Finance Academy at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, said now is not the time to be selling or cashing in a 401k savings plan, as the market has fallen 30 to 35 percent.
While under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or “CARES Act,” people can access 401k funds without penalty, people will still have to pay taxes on that money.
“I don’t recommend that. I don’t recommend tapping the 401k as that is money set aside for long-term savings for retirement, and spending it now is not a wise decision [in the] long term,” he said.
Instead, if possible, consider this downturn as a stock sale, “when you can buy more stock at a lower price,” he said.
Then buy more when prices are lower again, Fitter said, as over the long run, the stock market will go up.
“If you believe in the American way, recognize this is one of those dips that happens every five to 10 years, and in this case it is the first dip in 12 years, so we have been lulled into this false sense of security that the stock market will always go up,” Fitter said.
And it’s really not a downturn, but an economic recession, Fitter said.
“I think we are already in a recession, and it will be very hard to get out of that by mid 2020 at the earliest, but more likely it will be into the first or second quarter of 2021. But if there are recurrences of [COVID-19] cases, or [if] we do not find a vaccine or if there are virus hot spots, it easily would be toward the end of 2021” before the nation is solidly into a recovery, Fitter said.
“It will be a really tough 12 to 18 months ahead for us,” Fitter said.
Last month, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly 14 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index fell 12.51 percent and was down 20 percent for the year. The NASDAQ Composite lost 10.12 percent, and was down 14.18 percent for the year.
Emergency funds, alternative jobs, education
Now, Fitter said, people need to strive to have an emergency fund, with three to six months worth of funds to cover basic expenses of rent, food, insurance such as health or car insurance, as well as costs for any medicines. “That does not include entertainment and fun money,” he said.
To raise cash, “perhaps go out on Ebay and sell a few things that you are not using. You want to have a war chest,” he said.
If out of work, consider applying to work for delivery services such as Amazon or even pharmacy firms delivering medicines to people staying at home or delivery services for groceries, he said. Or take online courses to increase work skill levels, Fitter said.
Blake Rayfield, assistant professor of finance at Indiana State University, agrees that for most people, it is a time to wait.
“We are up to a time-frame situation, as those who are not retiring in the next five years have a longer-term horizon. It is a waiting game and people not retiring should not worry much in the mean time,” Rayfield said of investments.
“For those planning on retiring relatively soon, it becomes an internal question of whether or not to work a little longer and if you have the resources to live on today,” Rayfield said.
Additionally, the pandemic has created “a tough time” for graduating students, who will soon start to look for jobs this summer, Rayfield said.
However, Rayfield said the pandemic has created opportunities for more online learning and could reshape higher education.
“I can make videos and online tests and online polls to supplement my in-class teaching,” Rayfield said. “Right now, I am working at home. I can provide online sources and am making a lot videos doing problems and examples and students can watch those several times or play it half speed or twice the speed. I am trying out new techniques on video software. I think this will change the in-class procedure,” Rayfield said.
Market outlook
Several Terre Haute financial advisers were contacted for comment on the current financial crisis. They declined, saying they were not authorize to speak to the media.
Diane Wagner, senior vice president of regional media relations for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said, “While we’re declining interviews, we do have several podcast resources that you can quote from which are updated daily.”
On Monday, Merrill Lynch Chief Investment Officer Chris Hyzy said in a podcast that the market is looking at health data to help determine when a recovery is in site.
“We are still in the bottoming process,” Hyzy said, but COVID-19 data from Europe, as well as New York and California are showing some signs of improvement, which brought some upswing in the market Monday.
“April and early May are very important months and will dictate when the economy can start functioning again,” Hyzy said. “Science is what gets us back to the new normal,” and resets the economy, Hyzy said, referring to stemming the virus as well as finding a vaccine.
Because of the pandemic, Hyzy said “less stock buybacks are likely over the next 12 to 18 months,” and there will “likely be bigger government than smaller government” on the national landscape, Hyzy said.
Additionally, Hyzy said electronics will continue to rise in value, saying “e-everything ... should continue to rise in importance,” following the pandemic, “from e-learning, e-medical, e-sports, e-social interaction and e-work.”
Michelle Meyer, head of US Economics at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research, said in an April 3 podcast the first step to the economy recovering is getting to a flattening of the pandemic curve.
“Until we get to that, it is very hard ... [to determine] when the recovery will show up and what it will look like. For every day that the virus is spreading at a faster rate, it means more communities will have to go into lockdown, which means more economic destruction,” Meyer said.
Meyer said Merrill Lynch declared that the economy was in a recession as of March 19, but that recession will be deeper and more protracted. Meyer said the deepest recession in U.S. history is possible.
“We think the economy will be contracting in the first quarter ... in the order of 7 percent on the annualized basis, and 30 percent on annualized basis in the second quarter, and 1 percent in the third quarter,” Meyer said.
However, positive growth is not projected to start until the fourth quarter “as the economy more fundamentally reopens and people can return to work.”
That means the cumulative decline in growth is 10.4 percent, “which is the deepest recession on record. It is nearly five times more severe than the post [World War II] average,” Meyer said.
What comes next?
“A lot of people are assuming [the economy] just pops back up, the economy reopens ... get the flattening of the curve and people return to work and have a set-in presumption of activity. I am a bit more skeptical. I do think that once people return, there will be pent up spending, with consumer spending will probably be positive” in the third quarter, Meyer said.
However, the recovery, Meyer said, will look more like a “U” than a “V.”
“I am much more worried about the spill over to the broader economy and suspect that business investment will contract until Q3 [the third quarter],” Meyer said. “It is a lot easier to turn the economy off suddenly, than to put it back on.”
That leaves a question, Meyer said, as to what point does the Gross Domestic Product dollar amount return to fourth-quarter levels of 2019, before the pandemic.
“We don’t think that happens until the end of 2021. So it will take all of next year to make up for this big shock that we have seen,” Meyer said. “I do think that there will be some more permanent damage to parts of the economy, and certain industries may come back looking different and be much smaller and may not need as many workers, so we may have a certain amount of displaced workers.”
