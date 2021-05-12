DNA evidence connected a handgun to a November 2019 homicide and the residents of an east side home where the fatal shooting occurred, according to trial testimony in Vigo County Superior Court on Wednesday.
A jury in Vigo Superior 1 heard testimony about the handgun and DNA evidence and also saw autopsy photos of the bullet-riddled body of 26-year-old Evan Pershing.
Durend Martez Randall, 38, faces charges of murder, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and resisting law enforcement in connection with the events at 64 Heritage Drive.
Pathologist Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo testified Pershing had 11 gunshot wounds, ranging from his chest to his abdomen to his legs. Adeagbo said Pershing's cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.
Pershing's body was found in the house Nov. 8, 2019, by police seeking a gunman who shot another man who went to Terre Haute Regional Hospital seeking treatment of gunshot wounds to his hand and leg.
That other man with gunshot wounds was Randall's brother, who testified that he lived at the house with Pershing, Durend Randall, a woman and three children, at the time of the confrontation between his brother and Pershing.
Police found Durend Randall at the house hours after the homicide. He was arrested in connection with the shootings.
His trial is expected to conclude this week.
