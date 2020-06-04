The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a patch and resurfacing project will begin on Indiana 63 on or after Monday, June 15, weather permitting.
This project will patch and resurface the roadway from nearly one mile north of Indiana 234 to just south of Indiana 32. The contractor will have one lane closed in each direction in the area they will be working.
Milestone Contractors LP was awarded the $3.7 million contract. This is scheduled to be completed October 16.
INDOT encourages drivers to slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through this and all work zones.
