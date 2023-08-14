Marcelo Echague Pastore of Paraguay will teach at Indiana State University in 2023-34 through the Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence Program.
He is the current director of institutional relations and former director of economic students and financial analysis at Paraguay’s Securities and Exchange Commission.
ISU announced Pastore's residency on ISU Today, the university's daily online publication.
The Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence Program brings visiting scholars from abroad to U.S. colleges and universities, helping the institutions internationalize their curricula, campuses, and surrounding communities, and diversify the educational experiences of their students, faculty, staff, and stakeholders.
At Indiana State University, Pastore will be team-teaching Latin American Political Economy with Don Richards in fall 2023 and Economic Development with Bassam Yousif in spring 2024.
Pastore earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the National University of Asuncion – Paraguay and a Master’s in public policy from the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies in Tokyo.
The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international academic exchange program and is supported by the people of the United States and partner countries around the world.
