A passerby likely saved the life of a man he pulled from a burning car in Sullivan County early Tuesday morning, Sullivan County Sheriff Jason Bobbitt reported.
At approximately 6:30 a.m., several 911 calls reported a vehicle had struck a tree before bursting into flames near U.S. 41 and Johnson Street. The driver was still inside the burning vehicle.
But passerby Darryn Bucklers stopped and immediately pulled the driver from the vehicle.
The driver, identified as Josiah Terry, 20, of Shelburn, was transported to Terre Haute Regional Hospital. It is believed he fell asleep before leaving the roadway and hitting the tree, so no charges were filed as a result of the accident.
