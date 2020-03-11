Partnership preserves, supports historic African American sites

Two funds honoring the legacy of a retired Eli Lilly chemist and Brazil native will provide grants to organizations working to preserve significant African American landmarks in Indiana.
Standiford “Stan” Cox, who passed away in February 2019, joined Eli Lilly and Co. in 1957 as its first black chemist and was a generous advocate for the preservation of African American heritage sites.
During his lifetime, Cox established two funds with the Central Indiana Community Foundation, one in his name and one to honor his parents.
The Standiford H. Cox Fund supports the restoration, preservation, operation and ongoing maintenance of African American historic sites in Indiana. The Dovie Stewart Cox & Chester A. Cox Sr. Memorial Fund provides support for Lost Creek Community Grove at the Lost Creek Settlement near Terre Haute, one of the state’s earliest settlements of free people of color.
Indiana Landmarks will serve as a key preservation adviser to the funds, drawing on the expertise of its African American Landmarks Committee to identify significant places and evaluate projects that the program could assist. The group will make initial recommendations to Central Indiana Community Foundation in late March. Sites will be assessed based on criteria including architectural and/or historical significance, opportunities for redevelopment, threat of demolition, and significance to Indiana’s African American heritage.
“Through this partnership with Indiana Landmarks, CICF is able to fulfill the legacy of Stan Cox and his commitment to preserve and honor the African American history and contributions made throughout our communities,” said Tamara Winfrey-Harris, vice president of community leadership and effective philanthropy at Central Indiana Community Foundation.
People who want to suggest a landmark that might qualify for grants from the funds should contact Indiana Landmarks at 800-450-4534, 317-639-4534, coxfunds@indianalandmarks.org or Diane Schussel, senior community leadership officer at CICF, DianeS@cicf.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.