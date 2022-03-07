A section of Indiana 246 is closing today between U.S. 41 and Lewis in Vigo County for repairs, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The location of the closure is between Sharp Street and Dickens Street due to a failed culvert underneath the roadway. INDOT will be making the repairs, with the road estimated to be closed approximately three weeks
A detour will follow U.S. 41, S.R. 641, S.R. 46 to S.R. 159 and back.
