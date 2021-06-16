Indiana State University is recommending the honorary naming of part of Fifth Street on campus after Cynthia Shepard Perry, a Terre Haute native and ISU graduate selected by three U.S. presidents to represent the nation on the international level.
The administration is recommending the honorary naming of Fifth Street from Cherry Street north to Tippecanoe Street as “Ambassador Cynthia Shepard Perry Way.”
The recommendation will be presented as an information item to ISU trustees Friday, with trustee action slated for next month.
President Deborah J. Curtis met recently with alumni who have expressed interest in recognizing Perry “in this prominent and visible manner,” according to the university.
According to ISU’s proposal for the honorary naming, Perry “has made a measurable impact on improving race relations, both within our nation and around the world and served with distinction as a representative of our country in numerous capacities.”
ISU alumni Crystal Reynolds and Darrell Morton have worked together to advocate for the recognition of Perry. An online petition has been signed by more than 200 people.
Reynolds described Perry as a friend and mentor.
Perry is 92 “and we need to honor her now,” said Reynolds, who is involved with the organization Incorporated Gathering, while Morton is president of ISU’s Black Alumni Network.
“She was a transformational leader who changed people’s lives on international, national and local levels,” Reynolds said. Terre Haute and ISU “nurtured and mentored her ... and she went on to do great things in the world.”
The honorary street naming honors not only Perry, but Terre Haute and ISU as well, Reynolds said.
“I wanted people to know Terre Haute produces these amazing people, and they need to be celebrated. And we need to celebrate Terre Haute,” said Reynolds.
In 1986, President Ronald Reagan asked Perry to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Sierra Leone. In 1990, President George H.W. Bush appointed her as the U.S. ambassador to Burundi, a position she held until 1993. In 2001, President George W. Bush appointed her as the U.S. executive director of the African Development Bank in Abidjan, Ivory Coast and later, Tunis, Tunisia. She held this position until she retired in 2007.
Perry also served in several leadership positions at the international level, including on the staff of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa in Ethiopia. In 1982, President Reagan appointed her as the chief of the education and human resources division in the Africa bureau of the United States Agency for International Development.
She grew up in the Lost Creek settlement, located just outside of Terre Haute, according to ISU, and graduated from Otter Creek High School in 1946.
At Indiana State, she earned her bachelor’s degree in political science in 1968 and went on to earn a doctorate from the University of Massachusetts in 1972.
She held positions at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, the University of Nairobi in Kenya, Texas Southern University, and Texas Women’s University.
If approved, the honorary naming would include signage. The actual street addresses along this stretch of Fifth Street would not be adjusted for public safety purposes. ISU assumed ownership and responsibility for this portion of Fifth Street through an agreement with the city of Terre Haute in 2011.
