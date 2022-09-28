Parlor Doughnuts coming soon to Terre Haute

A new doughnut and coffee shop will be coming to Terre Haute sometime next year.
Jessica and D’Wan Ellington will own and operate Parlor Doughnuts. Currently, they are looking for “the perfect location” for their new establishment and plan to send out an official announcement once that is settled, Jessica Ellington said in an email last week.
The couple also owns another local business, Under the Gun, Inc., a tattoo business located at 2920 S. Seventh St.
“At this point we are not making any announcements or statements,” she said. “We are excited to share our story and the story of Parlor Doughnuts once we find our location and make our public announcement.”
The Parlor Doughnuts website indicates the a store will be “coming soon” to Terre Haute.
The website indicates it is a craft doughnut and coffee shop offering bakery items that include its featured layered doughnuts; vegan, gluten-friendly and keto-friendly products; breakfast items; and specialty coffee. It also offers Doggie Doughnuts for pets.
Breakfast items include acai bowls, avocado toast, breakfast sandwiches and tacos.
Parlor Doughnuts started in Evansville in February 2019, according to its website.
It was founded by Darrick Hayden, in partnership with Josh Tudela. Hayden traveled the states extensively with his son’s band for several years. During those years, Hayden would seek out the area’s best doughnuts and coffee, according to the website.
With his son, Noah, the two launched a coffee shop in 2015 (Proper Coffee), which flourished, and gave birth to the concept of Parlor Doughnuts.
Since then, it has opened several additional corporate shops, from coast-to-coast, and it was approved to begin franchise operations in June 2021. Parlor Doughnuts is located in, or preparing to open stores, in 13 states, the website states.
For more information, go to www.parlordoughnuts.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.