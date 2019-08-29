The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Board voted Thursday to approve a reduced fall golf fee in an effort to draw players later in the season.
The fees, approved 3-0, begin Sept. 23 and will save golfers just more than $10 per round at both Rea Park and Hulman Links golf courses.
City Parks Superintendent Eddie Bird told board members the idea was relayed to him from Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and that it was something the department had done in the past.
Board President John Wright said a fall fee change makes sense in that some people — not season pass holders — might be weighing whether playing a round later in the season is worth the full price of admission.
“In my opinion, what this can do is pick up some of those people that are on the fence about coming out,” Wright said. “It’s the same reason you’d have a sale on something. This kind of thing, to me anyway, is like a promotional way of getting people out there.”
Instead of coming up with a new fee separate of those already established, board members, Bird and parks golf director Greg Towne agreed using the existing twilight fee schedule would be easiest.
Starting Sept. 23, 18 holes with a cart at Rea Park will run $29 and $23 for nine holes. A round at Hulman Links will cast $32 for 18 and $18 for nine holes.
Also discussed at Thursday’s meeting was the minimal profit made at Ribs on the River, about $739, according to Bird.
Bird said turnout for the event was good Thursday, great Friday, but dismal on Saturday. Rain earlier in the day may have played a part, Bird said, but lack of Saturday attendance cut into the bottom line in a big way.
“Saturday is usually our big day. We bring in three bands that day, but we were absolutely terrible for attendance that day,” Bird said.
The concern moving forward, Bird told the board, is that vendors may not want to come again if they think they can go somewhere else with more consistent crowds.
“I talked to two of the vendors afterward and the one said we’d talk later about it and the other changed the subject,” Bird said. “So it didn’t sound really good.”
In trying to understand the gulf in profit from the event’s first year in 2016, more than $26,000, and this year’s profit of $739, board member Bobby Moore asked Bird what changed and how there could be such a difference.
Bird said a lack of sponsorships played a part, but that money is made at the gate and not enough people attended.
The Terre Haute park board will next meet 4:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Deming Park’s Torner Center.
