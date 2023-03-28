The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation's annual Easter egg hunt at Deming Park is set for April 1.
The hunt for 2- to 4-year-olds will begin at 1:30 p.m. Children ages 5 to 10 will have their hunting session begin at 2:30 p.m.
The park will open at noon for the event. In the event of rain, the egg hunt will take place April 8.
Following the egg hunt, the Easter bunny will be available for photos at the Holiday House in Deming Park from 3 to 5 p.m.
Photo opportunities also include April 2 from 1 to 5 p.m.
The Bunny Express will be offering train rides April 1, 2, 8 and 9 from 1 to 5 p.m. Rides are $1 per person.
For more information on any of these activates, call 812-232-0147.
