Parking for convention center largely on track

While utility work is well underway, parking continues to be the final piece for a new Terre Haute Convention Center.
Brian Bosma, attorney for the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board, on Wednesday said an initial agreement to purchase property east of the Hilton Garden Inn has expired.
However, the CIB and hotel owners have agreed to keep the original purchase price, board president Jon Marvel said after the meeting.
The land east of the hotel is used for parking by the hotel, which requires permanent parking. A construction schedule for the convention center would require the use of the land east of the hotel by Sept. 15. To resolve the issue of an expired agreement, Bosma said the board can act under a state law that allows an alternate lease procedure.
"We have in place the acquisition of the school corporation property and it is anticipated that there will be an offer to lease and perhaps acquire that property for use by the Hilton Garden Inn, which would not be allowed, a direct negotiation like that, under normal property disposal laws that are applicable to governmental entities, with few exceptions like aviation boards and redevelopment commissions," Bosma told the board.
The CIB can seek a request for proposal (RFP) in which the board can place provisions that focus on a direct response, "such as providing property for the project like the east parking lot."
The RFP is reviewed and the tull CIB would then vote on the final negotiation measure to close on the property, Bosma said, likely at its Aug. 19 meeting.
Bosma said the CIB is expected to close July 20 on property, at Seventh Street and Wabash Avenue, from the Vigo County School Corp. for $3 million. That property is already designated for parking use by the Hilton Garden Inn under an agreement with the school corporation.
The board unanimously approved a parking agreement with the school corporation for 50 spaces on the third floor or higher at the Skygarden downtown parking garage.
The school will use those spots starting Monday, June 22. The board approved that agreement with a change that a violator of a parking space, who has a vehicle towed, will be responsible for payment to a towing company and not to the CIB.
Prior to the vote, board member Boo Lloyd said the CIB has provided designated parking spots to the school corporation and it is up to those drivers to park in those spots. If they park in another spot, that will be their responsibility if towed, Lloyd said.
The CIB will make an initial payment of $3,450 to Skygarden by Monday. Rent is $30 per parking space per month. The total cost of a one-year agreement is $18,450. The agreement can continue on a month-to-month basis. The CIB also will maintain commercial general liability insurance.
Additionally, the board approved a lot across from the former Clabber Girl bakery for use by employees of a state office building, Eighth and Cherry streets, who are being displaced by current utility work north of the Hilton Garden Inn.
The lot across from the former Clabber Girl is not expected to be needed for construction work until Oct. 1.
Construction update
Brian Kooistra, chief operating officer for Garmong Construction Services, said work on electrical, gas and sewer has been underway for the past six to seven weeks on property north of the Hilton Garden Inn.
Electrical and gas services has all been installed. Sanitary sewer is complete and a grease trap for the convention center's kitchen has been installed. That trap will separate grease from water, as water will then go into a sewer.
Some utilities were installed 12 to 14 feet deep and presented some challenges Kooistra said. "We are glad to have that behind us."
Some big work ahead includes the installation of storm traps, Kooistra said. The convention center will have two storm traps, he said. The first will be on the Hilton Garden Inn north lot and the second under the convention center parking garage.
"It is an underground containment and discharge system" commonly used in downtown areas, he said, as there is not land for a retention pond or a way to discharge storm water into a stream or river.
The structures are significant, Kooistra said, showing the board a display illustrating the system used on other projects.
"The Hilton Garden Inn north lot, the storm trap is 25 feet wide, 100 feet long and is 9 feet deep. That would be about the equivalent of six semitrailers, stacked three wide and two deep," he said.
"The convention center garage is about 50 percent longer, which is 25 feet wide, 150 feet long long and 9 feet deep, which is the equivalent of nine semitrailers," he said.
"Our [parking garage] foundation system goes around this storm structure and doesn't bear on top of it," he said of the convention center garage. "We are bearing 40 [feet] below the ground," he said.
Garmong Construction started site work on April 22 and is slated to complete the convention center project in later April 2022, but Kooistra hopes to be done before then.
Upcoming milestones for the project include the delivery of the north lot storm trap on July 27 and closing Eighth Street permanently by Aug. 31. Garmong hopes to start work on the second phase on Sept. 15.
Museum camera
The CIB approved the use of a time-lapsed camera for the Terre Haute Children's Museum.
Susan Turner, executive director, approached Garmong regarding the idea, which will provide an $8,000 OxBlue camera to be placed on top of the museum. Turner had sought an additional $8,000 from the CIB to pay for the service that provides real-time visual data of construction 24 hours, seven days a week via the internet and creates a timeline video of the construction.
Chris Nation, president of the Nation's Group, project manager for the convention center, said the company would pay the $8,000, removing the need to request funding from the CIB. The video will be linked to the CIB's website.
Turner said a third-floor board room will be converted into a display for the camera to show construction on the convention center. The time lapse ties into an exhibit at the museum that focuses on construction and construction jobs, "teaching children how buildings are built and that there are really good jobs available in the construction trades," Turner said.
Turner said children who now play in the museum may some day go to the convention center, either for a prom, a wedding reception or a convention.
"How cool is it to think that they would have had the chance to see it built from the ground up," Turner said.
The museum exhibit includes a welding simulator, how to lay bricks, how to use tools, and a section where children learn about steel beams and how to build a steel structure. The exhibit also has mulched tires and Tonka trucks to play in.
"It is an amazing exhibit," Turner said.
The CIB next meets July 15.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
