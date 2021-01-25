Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation in the morning. Then mainly rain showers expected in the afternoon. High 36F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Light rain giving way to foggy conditions overnight. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.