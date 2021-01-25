The Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society received a $28,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to ready more shelter pets for adoption.
Animals readied through this grant will be spayed or neutered, fully vaccinated, tested for diseases such as heartworms and feline leukemia, have received internal and external parasite treatments and microchipped.
“The funds allocated by PetSmart Charities will also allow us to utilize additional volunteers and shelter staff to assist and facilitate more adoptions at the Terre Haute PetSmart store,” said Mark Southwick, board president of the Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society.
“Our physical building literally sits in the middle of a corn field and is well off the beaten path. In addition, people are sometimes reluctant to come to the shelter since the site of so many homeless animals can sometimes be upsetting. Bringing animals to the Terre Haute PetSmart store provides an opportunity for potential adopters to meet a variety of adoptable animals in a neutral setting.”
PetSmart Charities has helped more than 9.5 million pets to find loving homes via its in-store adoption program in over 1,650 PetSmart® stores since 1994.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.