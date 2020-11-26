Parke Trails Alliance has been awarded a $5,000 grant from International Paper’s Newport Mill and the International Paper Foundation. Funds will support the continuation of the Parke Community Rail Trail.
The Parke Community Rail Trail project consists of designing and constructing a 12-mile recreational trail that, when complete, will connect the Depot Trailhead in Rockville with our existing trail in Rosedale. “This grant will help extend our trail another mile north of Rosedale to Big Raccoon Creek, said Miriam Blane, vice president and grant Coordinator.
“Parke Trails Alliance realizes the importance of having a recreational trail in the community, and with support from organizations like the International Paper Foundation, we are that much closer to our goal. We appreciate their interest in the community,” Blane said in a news release.
The International Paper Foundation was started in 1952 and annually provides millions in grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations to address critical needs in the communities where its employees live and work.
Parke Trails Alliance, formerly known as Covered Bridge Gateway Trails Association, is an all volunteer 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to “Develop, build, and maintain recreational trails in Parke County.” For more information please visit parketrailsalliance.org or visit us on Facebook @Parketrailsalliance.
