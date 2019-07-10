A Westfield man was arrested on multiple criminal charges Tuesday night in Parke County after his former girlfriend reported being battered.
Parke County Sheriff's deputies responded to an area northwest of Marshall where a Lebanon woman said Jacob Fakes, 27, had battered her.
Deputies, Rockville police and a state conservation officer were directed to a campsite at the Turkey Run State Park campground where they found Fakes trying to hide inside a pickup truck. He was taken into custody.
Police also found a woman inside the pickup truck who was unresponsive with no pulse and shallow breathing. Police administered three doses of naloxone to the 24-year-old Carmel woman. She regained consciousness and was taken to a nearby hospital for more treatment.
Fakes was booked into the Parke County Jail on preliminary charges of battery, strangulation, possession of a syringe and resisting law enforcement.
